Salina Organizations Get Crime Victim Funding

A couple of Salina organizations are among those receiving funding from from a pool of over $32.5 million in state grants to maintain and enhance services for adult and child survivors of crime.
Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday The state general funds were granted to nonprofit organizations providing services for survivors of domestic and sexual violence as well as child abuse and neglect.
Among groups getting funding is the Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas, or DVACK, receiving over $1.9 million. Child Advocacy and Parenting Services, or CAPS, is receiving over $228,000.
“I support this use of state funds to ensure survivors of crime receive the services they need from critical organizations,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Crime is not just a safety issue – it’s a public health and a quality-of-life issue. We must do our part to build a safer and more resilient Kansas together.”
Three categories of organizations received awards: organizations providing services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, Children’s Advocacy Centers, and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) programs.
The 2026 grants for domestic violence and sexual assault services provide critical funding to organizations offering support services, outreach, and training for those serving survivors of sexual and domestic violence. Funding also supports vital organizational needs including transportation, shelter maintenance and improvements, and sustaining adequate staffing levels. 25 organizations received grants totaling $26,493,242.
Children’s Advocacy Centers are child-focused programs that bring together professionals to investigate and respond to child abuse. The grant program supports hiring and training staff to provide child-sensitive forensic interviews, advocacy for victims and non-offending caregivers, and coordination of multi-disciplinary teams to improve outcomes and services across systems. 20 organizations received grants totaling $4,836,840.
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) programs recruit and train volunteers to advocate in court for abused and neglected children. These funds support staffing and volunteer training to help ensure judges have the information needed to make informed decisions for each child. 21 organizations received grants totaling $1,242,574.
The county, organization name, and grant award for each awardee are below:
|
2026 SGF for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Grant Awards
|
County
|
Organization Name
|
Grant Award
|
Allen
|
Hope Unlimited
|
$825,630
|
Barton
|
Family Crisis Center, Inc.
|
$828,199
|
Butler
|
Family Life Center
|
$359,220
|
Crawford
|
Safehouse Crisis Center
|
$849,938
|
Douglas
|
The Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center
|
$576,077
|
Douglas
|
The Willow Domestic Violence Center
|
$1,119,095
|
Ellis
|
Options: Domestic & Sexual Violence Services
|
$1,236,371
|
Finney
|
Family Crisis Services
|
$564,593
|
Ford
|
Crisis Center of Dodge City
|
$246,751
|
Harvey
|
Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force
|
$1,379,354
|
Johnson
|
SAFEHOME
|
$1,633,151
|
Leavenworth
|
Alliance Against Family Violence
|
$498,811
|
Lyon
|
SOS
|
$845,378
|
Reno
|
BrightHouse
|
$683,996
|
Riley
|
Crisis Center
|
$2,055,845
|
Saline
|
Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas
|
$1,970,028
|
Sedgwick
|
Catholic Charities, Harbor House
|
$981,037
|
Sedgwick
|
StepStone
|
$723,529
|
Sedgwick
|
Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center
|
$1,318,134
|
Sedgwick
|
Wichita Family Crisis Center
|
$1,369,141
|
Seward
|
Liberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services
|
$780,974
|
Shawnee
|
Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence
|
$1,100,000
|
Shawnee
|
YWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment
|
$957,149
|
Wyandotte
|
Friends of Yates
|
$1,978,573
|
Wyandotte
|
Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault
|
$1,612,268
|
TOTAL
|
$26,493,242
|
2026 Children’s Advocacy Centers Grant Awards
|
County
|
Organization Name
|
Grant Award
|
Allen
|
Hope Unlimited
|
$134,123
|
Barton
|
Family Crisis Center
|
$263,539
|
Butler
|
Sunlight Children’s Services
|
$385,784
|
Cloud
|
North Central Kansas CASA
|
$55,620
|
Crawford
|
Children’s Advocacy Center
|
$132,052
|
Douglas
|
Children’s Advocacy Center of Douglas County
|
$105,671
|
Ford
|
Meadowlark House Child Advocacy Center
|
$107,641
|
Franklin
|
Ad Astra Advocacy Center
|
$40,000
|
Harvey
|
Heart to Heart
|
$199,926
|
Johnson
|
Sunflower House
|
$512,699
|
Leavenworth
|
First Judicial District CASA Association
|
$281,118
|
Lyon
|
SOS
|
$90,394
|
Reno
|
Horizons Mental Health Center
|
$203,046
|
Rice
|
Rice County Child Advocacy Center
|
$82,893
|
Riley
|
Sunflower Children’s Collective
|
$164,719
|
Saline
|
Child Advocacy and Parenting Services
|
$158,216
|
Scott
|
Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center
|
$627,735
|
Sedgwick
|
Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick County
|
$881,992
|
Sedgwick
|
Children’s Advocacy Centers of Kansas
|
$248,461
|
Shawnee
|
LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center
|
$161,211
|
TOTAL
|
$4,836,840
|
2026 Court Appointed Special Advocate Programs Grant Awards
|
County
|
Organization Name
|
Grant Award
|
Allen
|
CASA of the 31st Judicial District
|
$18,953
|
Barton
|
Central Kansas CASA
|
$21,771
|
Bourbon
|
Bourbon County CASA of the 6th Judicial District
|
$20,586
|
Butler
|
Tri-County CASA
|
$54,169
|
Cloud
|
North Central Kansas CASA
|
$27,849
|
Cowley
|
CASA of Cowley County
|
$15,384
|
Douglas
|
Douglas County CASA
|
$55,814
|
Ellis
|
CASA of the High Plains
|
$13,554
|
Finney
|
Spirit of the Plains CASA
|
$50,708
|
Ford
|
CASA-Children Worth Saving
|
$64,533
|
Franklin
|
CASA of the 4th Judicial District
|
$13,085
|
Geary
|
CASA of the 8th Judicial District
|
$47,615
|
Harvey
|
CASA: A Voice for Children
|
$54,098
|
Johnson
|
CASA of Johnson and Wyandotte Counties
|
$225,186
|
Leavenworth
|
First Judicial District CASA Association
|
$54,448
|
Lyon
|
SOS, CASA of the Flint Hills
|
$58,546
|
Riley
|
Sunflower Children’s Collective
|
$113,321
|
Saline
|
Child Advocacy and Parenting Services
|
$70,164
|
Sedgwick
|
Roots and Wings, CASA of Sedgwick County
|
$109,246
|
Shawnee
|
CASA of Shawnee County
|
$33,544
|
Shawnee
|
Kansas CASA Association
|
$120,000
|
TOTAL
|
$1,242,574