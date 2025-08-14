Salina Organizations Get Crime Victim Funding

A couple of Salina organizations are among those receiving funding from from a pool of over $32.5 million in state grants to maintain and enhance services for adult and child survivors of crime.

Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday The state general funds were granted to nonprofit organizations providing services for survivors of domestic and sexual violence as well as child abuse and neglect.

Among groups getting funding is the Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas, or DVACK, receiving over $1.9 million. Child Advocacy and Parenting Services, or CAPS, is receiving over $228,000.

“I support this use of state funds to ensure survivors of crime receive the services they need from critical organizations,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Crime is not just a safety issue – it’s a public health and a quality-of-life issue. We must do our part to build a safer and more resilient Kansas together.”

Three categories of organizations received awards: organizations providing services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, Children’s Advocacy Centers, and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) programs.

The 2026 grants for domestic violence and sexual assault services provide critical funding to organizations offering support services, outreach, and training for those serving survivors of sexual and domestic violence. Funding also supports vital organizational needs including transportation, shelter maintenance and improvements, and sustaining adequate staffing levels. 25 organizations received grants totaling $26,493,242.

Children’s Advocacy Centers are child-focused programs that bring together professionals to investigate and respond to child abuse. The grant program supports hiring and training staff to provide child-sensitive forensic interviews, advocacy for victims and non-offending caregivers, and coordination of multi-disciplinary teams to improve outcomes and services across systems. 20 organizations received grants totaling $4,836,840.