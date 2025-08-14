Salina Organizations Get Crime Victim Funding

By Todd Pittenger August 14, 2025

A couple of Salina organizations are among those receiving funding from from a pool of over $32.5 million in state grants to maintain and enhance services for adult and child survivors of crime.

Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday The state general funds were granted to nonprofit organizations providing services for survivors of domestic and sexual violence as well as child abuse and neglect.

Among groups getting funding is the Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas, or DVACK, receiving over $1.9 million. Child Advocacy and Parenting Services, or CAPS, is receiving over $228,000.

“I support this use of state funds to ensure survivors of crime receive the services they need from critical organizations,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Crime is not just a safety issue – it’s a public health and a quality-of-life issue. We must do our part to build a safer and more resilient Kansas together.”

Three categories of organizations received awards: organizations providing services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, Children’s Advocacy Centers, and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) programs.

The 2026 grants for domestic violence and sexual assault services provide critical funding to organizations offering support services, outreach, and training for those serving survivors of sexual and domestic violence. Funding also supports vital organizational needs including transportation, shelter maintenance and improvements, and sustaining adequate staffing levels. 25 organizations received grants totaling $26,493,242.

Children’s Advocacy Centers are child-focused programs that bring together professionals to investigate and respond to child abuse. The grant program supports hiring and training staff to provide child-sensitive forensic interviews, advocacy for victims and non-offending caregivers, and coordination of multi-disciplinary teams to improve outcomes and services across systems. 20 organizations received grants totaling $4,836,840.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) programs recruit and train volunteers to advocate in court for abused and neglected children. These funds support staffing and volunteer training to help ensure judges have the information needed to make informed decisions for each child. 21 organizations received grants totaling $1,242,574.

The county, organization name, and grant award for each awardee are below:

2026 SGF for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Grant Awards

County

Organization Name

Grant Award

Allen

Hope Unlimited

$825,630 

Barton

Family Crisis Center, Inc.

$828,199 

Butler

Family Life Center

$359,220 

Crawford

Safehouse Crisis Center

$849,938 

Douglas

The Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center

$576,077 

Douglas

The Willow Domestic Violence Center

$1,119,095 

Ellis

Options: Domestic & Sexual Violence Services

$1,236,371 

Finney

Family Crisis Services

$564,593 

Ford

Crisis Center of Dodge City

$246,751

Harvey

Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force

$1,379,354 

Johnson

SAFEHOME

$1,633,151 

Leavenworth

Alliance Against Family Violence

$498,811 

Lyon

SOS

$845,378 

Reno

BrightHouse

$683,996 

Riley

Crisis Center

$2,055,845 

Saline

Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas

$1,970,028 

Sedgwick

Catholic Charities, Harbor House

$981,037 

Sedgwick

StepStone

$723,529 

Sedgwick

Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center

$1,318,134 

Sedgwick

Wichita Family Crisis Center

$1,369,141 

Seward

Liberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services

$780,974 

Shawnee

Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence

$1,100,000 

Shawnee

YWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment

$957,149 

Wyandotte

Friends of Yates

$1,978,573 

Wyandotte

Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault

$1,612,268 

TOTAL

$26,493,242 

2026 Children’s Advocacy Centers Grant Awards

County

Organization Name

Grant Award

Allen

Hope Unlimited

$134,123 

Barton

Family Crisis Center

$263,539 

Butler

Sunlight Children’s Services

$385,784 

Cloud

North Central Kansas CASA

$55,620 

Crawford

Children’s Advocacy Center

$132,052 

Douglas

Children’s Advocacy Center of Douglas County

$105,671

Ford

Meadowlark House Child Advocacy Center

$107,641 

Franklin

Ad Astra Advocacy Center

$40,000

Harvey

Heart to Heart

$199,926 

Johnson

Sunflower House

$512,699

Leavenworth

First Judicial District CASA Association

$281,118 

Lyon

SOS

$90,394 

Reno

Horizons Mental Health Center

$203,046 

Rice

Rice County Child Advocacy Center

$82,893

Riley

Sunflower Children’s Collective

$164,719 

Saline

Child Advocacy and Parenting Services

$158,216 

Scott

Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center

$627,735 

Sedgwick

Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick County

$881,992

Sedgwick

Children’s Advocacy Centers of Kansas

$248,461

Shawnee

LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center

$161,211

TOTAL

$4,836,840 

2026 Court Appointed Special Advocate Programs Grant Awards

County

Organization Name

Grant Award

Allen

CASA of the 31st Judicial District

$18,953 

Barton

Central Kansas CASA

$21,771

Bourbon

Bourbon County CASA of the 6th Judicial District

$20,586

Butler

Tri-County CASA

$54,169

Cloud

North Central Kansas CASA

$27,849 

Cowley

CASA of Cowley County

$15,384

Douglas

Douglas County CASA

$55,814

Ellis

CASA of the High Plains

$13,554

Finney

Spirit of the Plains CASA

$50,708

Ford

CASA-Children Worth Saving

$64,533

Franklin

CASA of the 4th Judicial District

$13,085

Geary

CASA of the 8th Judicial District

$47,615

Harvey

CASA: A Voice for Children

$54,098

Johnson

CASA of Johnson and Wyandotte Counties

$225,186

Leavenworth

First Judicial District CASA Association

$54,448

Lyon

SOS, CASA of the Flint Hills

$58,546

Riley

Sunflower Children’s Collective

$113,321

Saline

Child Advocacy and Parenting Services

$70,164

Sedgwick

Roots and Wings, CASA of Sedgwick County

$109,246

Shawnee

CASA of Shawnee County

$33,544

Shawnee

Kansas CASA Association

$120,000

TOTAL

$1,242,574

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 