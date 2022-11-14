Salina on Tap: Twice as Nice in 2023

Salina on Tap returns to Tony’s Pizza Events Center in 2023, not just once, but twice. A spring beer showcase is planned for April 8th, and the fall event will feature Octoberfest and winter beers on September 23rd.

Sample over 100 different beers, seltzers, ready-to-drink cocktails and more. Participants can expect to meet brewers from the state of Kansas and try beers from across the country. Attendees will also enjoy live music, delicious food, and receive a commemorative Salina On Tap t-shirt and pint glass. All attendees must be 21 years of age.

Tickets go on sale for the April event to the general public on Friday, November 18th, and are available by phone by calling 888-826-SHOW(7469) or online at tonyspizzaeventscenter.com. However, special pre-sale opportunities will be available with codes that will be given out on the air on Y93.7, Newsradio 1150 KSAL, and FM104.9 and on those stations’ social media accounts.

General Admission tickets are $40 after fees and VIP tickets are $65. Additionally, for the first time ever, participants can purchase the VIP annual pass which will grant entry to both events at the VIP level for just $90.

General Admission tickets include:

Tasting Glass

Food Voucher

Unlimited Beer Tastings

VIP tickets include: