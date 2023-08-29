Salina on Tap: New Venue, New Vision

Welcome to the new era of Salina on Tap. Meridian Media is bringing back the fan favorite craft beer festival, reimagined as the event will now be held in Downtown Salina from 4-7pm on October 14.

Event organizer and Meridian Media promotions director Hannah Holt is excited for the change.“This is a favorite event of mine, and it was in desperate need of some fresh air, and we decided to give it just that, quite literally,” she said.

Pestinger Distributing once again will partner with Meridian Media to help bring over 100 state, regional and national brands to attendees.

“Pestinger Distributing provides phenomenal oversite in what brands are important to make sure are represented in Salina. I cannot stress enough how important our partnership remains with this hyper-local focused company. We couldn’t do it without them,” explains Holt.

The event will span the 100 North and 100 South blocks of Santa Fe, with the main event areas marked as the parking lot just to the southeast of Ash and Santa Fe (City Lights Staging area), Phillips Plaza and Strand Plazas. Music acts will take the stage at City Lights Stage, and other activities will span the closed streets.

“While we are incredibly excited to be able to host this event again, there’s a lot of details that will be coming in the weeks ahead. With as much space as we have, we want to be able to utilize all of it, and encourage our participants to be able to take advantage of all of the offerings that downtown businesses will be sure to have,” states Holt.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday morning, September 1 st at KSAL.com, and tickets will be available at a discounted price to Meridian Media listeners with a code that will be given on the air frequently between Wednesday and Friday.