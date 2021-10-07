An event designed for those who like to sample beer is coming back to Salina. “Salina on Tap” is Saturday.

The popular “Salina on Tap” event will be held at the Tony’s Pizza Evens Center Saturday from 1- 4.

The 21 and over “Salina on Tap” event will showcase over 120 craft beers from over 50 breweries from as far away as Portland, Oregon to as close as Salina.

Guests will receive unlimited beer tastings, meet the brewers, and jam out to local musicians on a main stage.

VIP tickets to the event are sold out. General Admission tickets are still available for $35 and include unlimited beer tastings.