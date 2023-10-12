Salina on Tap is Saturday

What is shaping up to be one of the largest events of its kinds in Kansas will take over downtown Salina Saturday afternoon. Meridian Media is ushering in a new era of Salina on Tap, bringing back the fan favorite craft beer festival, reimagined as the event will now be held over several blocks in Downtown Salina from 4-7pm.

Event organizer and Meridian Media promotions director Hannah Holt is excited for the change.

“This is a favorite event of mine, and it was in desperate need of some fresh air, and we decided to give it just that, quite literally,” she said.

Pestinger Distributing once again will partner with Meridian Media to help bring over 120 state, regional and national brands to attendees.

“Pestinger Distributing provides phenomenal oversite in what brands are important to make sure are represented in Salina. I cannot stress enough how important our partnership remains with this hyper-local focused company. We couldn’t do it without them,” explains Holt.

The event will span the 100 North and 100 South blocks of Santa Fe, with the main event areas marked as the parking lot just to the southeast of Ash and Santa Fe (City Lights Staging area), Phillips Plaza and Strand Plazas. There will be three different beer gardens set up around the Santa Fe Avenue corridor downtown.

Music acts will take the stage at City Lights Stage, and other activities will span the closed streets. Several Downtown bars and restaurants are also participating.

Tickets are sale to the general public at KSAL.com.