Salina, KS

Now: 56 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 69 ° | Lo: 42 °

Salina on Tap is Back

KSAL StaffOctober 6, 2019

It’s back by popular demand. We bring the beer, you bring the good time. Stop thinking, and start drinking. Salina on Tap is back.

Salina on Tap is scheduled for this coming Saturday, October 12th, at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

Enjoy craft beers from brewers as far away as Portland, and from right here in the heart of Salina. Meet the brewers, enjoy some of your favorite flavors and discover new tastes all while jamming to the sounds of local musicians on the main stage.

Tickets are still available through the Tony’s Pizza Events Center Box Office, and by phone by calling 888-826-SHOW(7469).

Early admission tickets are $35 and VIP tickets are $60.

General Admission tickets include:  a tasting glass, a food voucher and unlimited beer tastings.

VIP tickets include: access to the VIP lounge one hour before the show which includes access to special beers not available to GA ticket holders. VIP’s will also receive a t-shirt and a pint glass as well as the perks of GA ticket holders

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Cold Air Surge By Week’s End

Much colder air will make it feel much more fall-like by week's end. According to the National We...

October 6, 2019 Comments

Salina on Tap is Back

Top News

October 6, 2019

Bears Hand K-State Big 12 Home Loss...

Sports News

October 5, 2019

Jayhawks fall to No. 6/4 Sooners, 4...

Sports News

October 5, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Woman Wins Las Veg...
October 5, 2019Comments
New Faces on Salina’...
October 5, 2019Comments
Sidewalk to Success
October 4, 2019Comments
Derby Teen Busted for Bri...
October 4, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH