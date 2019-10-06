It’s back by popular demand. We bring the beer, you bring the good time. Stop thinking, and start drinking. Salina on Tap is back.

Salina on Tap is scheduled for this coming Saturday, October 12th, at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

Enjoy craft beers from brewers as far away as Portland, and from right here in the heart of Salina. Meet the brewers, enjoy some of your favorite flavors and discover new tastes all while jamming to the sounds of local musicians on the main stage.

Tickets are still available through the Tony’s Pizza Events Center Box Office, and by phone by calling 888-826-SHOW(7469).

Early admission tickets are $35 and VIP tickets are $60.

General Admission tickets include: a tasting glass, a food voucher and unlimited beer tastings.