Salina Officer Graduates From Academy

A Salina Police Officer is among twenty new law enforcement officers who graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center on Friday. Salina Police Officer Marc Coletti was among the graduates, and also received a fitness award.

According to the training center, Officer Daniel Harshbarger of the Rose Hill Police Department was the graduating class president. The speaker for the ceremony was Sheriff Jack Laurie of the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Turenne, KLETC senior instructor of police, was the class coordinator for the 293rd Basic Training Class.

Officers Jonah Rostetter of the Hesston Police Department, Minh Pham of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Marc Coletti of the Salina Police Department and Deputy Jeremiah Andrews of the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office received fitness awards. Coletti was also recognized for having the best overall improvement in the push-ups, sit-ups and the 1.5 mile run, while Rostetter was recognized for having run the most miles in his class (224.96 miles). Pham was recognized during the ceremony for his firearms proficiency as the class “Top Shot.”

Graduates receive certificates of course completion from KLETC and Kansas law enforcement certification from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, the state’s law enforcement licensing authority. The training course fulfills the state requirement for law enforcement training. Classroom lectures and hands-on applications help train officers to solve the increasingly complex problems they face in the line of duty.

Established by the Kansas Legislature in 1968, KLETC trains the majority of municipal, county and state law enforcement officers in Kansas and oversees the training of the remaining officers at seven authorized and certified academy programs operated by local law enforcement agencies and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

About 300 officers enroll annually in KLETC 14-week basic training programs. KLETC offers continuing education and specialized training to over 10,000 Kansas officers each year. KLETC is located one mile west and one mile south of Yoder, near Hutchinson, and is a division of University of Kansas Lifelong & Professional Education.

The graduates, who began their training in February 2022, represented multiple municipal, county and state law enforcement agencies from across Kansas. Graduates are listed below by county and agency:

ATCHISON COUNTY

Jesse Noll, Atchison County Sheriff’s Office Shane Nix, Atchison County Sheriff’s Office

BARTON COUNTY

Garrison Cobb, Hoisington Police Department Emma Mooney, Great Bend Police Department

BROWN COUNTY

William Entrikin, Horton Police Department

BUTLER COUNTY

Daniel Harshbarger, Rose Hill Police Department Jacob McCoy, El Dorado Police Department

CLOUD COUNTY

Samuel Caito, Concordia Police Department

FORD COUNTY

Oscar Rivera, Dodge City Police Department

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Cole Allen, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Brian Jung, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

GREENWOOD COUNTY

Jeremiah Andrews, Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office

HARVEY COUNTY

Jonah Rostetter, Hesston Police Department

PHILLIPS COUNTY

Carson Wolfe, Phillips County Sheriff’s Office

RENO COUNTY

Lucas Dunbar, Hutchinson Police Department

ROOKS COUNTY

Salvador Ramirez, Rooks County Sheriff’s Office

SALINE COUNTY

Marc Coletti, Salina Police Department

SHAWNEE COUNTY

Minh Pham, Kansas Bureau of Investigation

THOMAS COUNTY

Lucas Coulter, Colby Police Department

WYANDOTTE COUNTY

John Lobner, Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office

Top photo via Salina Police Departed