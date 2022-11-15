Salina, KS

Now: 20 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 40 ° | Lo: 20 °

Salina Officer Completes Training

Todd PittengerNovember 15, 2022

 Twenty new law enforcement officers, including a Salina Police Officer, have graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center. They graduated in a November 11th ceremony held in the organization’s Integrity Auditorium.

Gary Warner, class coordinator for the 301st Basic Training Class, expressed his appreciation for the graduates and acknowledged the many challenges they overcame throughout their training.

Commencement speaker and interim Wichita Police Chief Troy Livingston shared some advice with the graduates: “Be leaders. By stepping up to serve your communities, you are already leaders.”

Livingston described good leaders as possessing self-awareness, garnering credibility, and ones who exhibit humility. “You have joined an exceptional profession, and I like to call it the greatest show on earth,” he said.

Under the authority of Executive Director Beck, graduates received certificates attesting to the satisfactory completion of a full-time basic course of instruction, and certification as Kansas law enforcement officers from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, the state’s law enforcement licensing authority.

The following are the graduates of the 301st Basic Training Class:

*Award recipient

Finney County

  • *Matthew Lemm, Garden City Police Department

Honors

Franklin County

  • Zarin Goodrich, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Geary County

  • Joey Arms, Junction City Police Department
  • Kaylynn Bliss, Junction City Police Department
  • Marissa Ziegler, Junction City Police Department

Leavenworth County

  • Jacob Petersen, Leavenworth Police Department

Lyon County

  • Randall Crump, Emporia Police Department
  • *Alexander Weaver, Emporia Police Department

Fitness

McPherson County

  • William Brouwer, McPherson County Sheriff’s Office

Montgomery County

  • Melisa Simmons, Caney Police Department

Morris County

  • Juan Sanchez-Acosta, Morris County Sheriff’s Office

Pratt County

  • Kory Hagen, Pratt County Sheriff’s Office

Reno County

  • *Kody Kuhlman, Hutchinson Police Department

Class president

  • Garrett Shuck, Hutchinson Police Department

Saline County

  • Masen Torres, Salina Police Department

Sedgwick County

  • *Lia Faber, Maize Police Department

Honors

  • Jonathan Morales, Maize Police Department
  • Kate Watson, Kechi Police Department

Shawnee County

  • Joseph Cox, Kansas Department of Corrections

Sherman County

  • Marvin Reddick, Goodland Police Department.

_ _ _

Salina Police Department Photo: (from left) Salina Police Officer Tim Brown with new graduate Masen Torres.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Salina Officer Completes Training

 Twenty new law enforcement officers, including a Salina Police Officer, have graduated from the Ka...

November 15, 2022 Comments

Free Thanksgiving Meal To Go Planne...

Top News

November 15, 2022

Women’s Soccer faces No. 6 Wi...

Sports News

November 14, 2022

Women’s Volleyball heads to N...

Sports News

November 14, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Officer Completes ...
November 15, 2022Comments
Salina Police Log 11-14-2...
November 14, 2022Comments
Deer-Vehicle Collisions I...
November 14, 2022Comments
Driver Leads Police on Qu...
November 14, 2022Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra