Salina Officer Completes Training

Twenty new law enforcement officers, including a Salina Police Officer, have graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center. They graduated in a November 11th ceremony held in the organization’s Integrity Auditorium.
Gary Warner, class coordinator for the 301st Basic Training Class, expressed his appreciation for the graduates and acknowledged the many challenges they overcame throughout their training.
Commencement speaker and interim Wichita Police Chief Troy Livingston shared some advice with the graduates: “Be leaders. By stepping up to serve your communities, you are already leaders.”
Livingston described good leaders as possessing self-awareness, garnering credibility, and ones who exhibit humility. “You have joined an exceptional profession, and I like to call it the greatest show on earth,” he said.
Under the authority of Executive Director Beck, graduates received certificates attesting to the satisfactory completion of a full-time basic course of instruction, and certification as Kansas law enforcement officers from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, the state’s law enforcement licensing authority.
The following are the graduates of the 301st Basic Training Class:
*Award recipient
Finney County
- *Matthew Lemm, Garden City Police Department
Honors
Franklin County
- Zarin Goodrich, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
Geary County
- Joey Arms, Junction City Police Department
- Kaylynn Bliss, Junction City Police Department
- Marissa Ziegler, Junction City Police Department
Leavenworth County
- Jacob Petersen, Leavenworth Police Department
Lyon County
- Randall Crump, Emporia Police Department
- *Alexander Weaver, Emporia Police Department
Fitness
McPherson County
- William Brouwer, McPherson County Sheriff’s Office
Montgomery County
- Melisa Simmons, Caney Police Department
Morris County
- Juan Sanchez-Acosta, Morris County Sheriff’s Office
Pratt County
- Kory Hagen, Pratt County Sheriff’s Office
Reno County
- *Kody Kuhlman, Hutchinson Police Department
Class president
- Garrett Shuck, Hutchinson Police Department
Saline County
- Masen Torres, Salina Police Department
Sedgwick County
- *Lia Faber, Maize Police Department
Honors
- Jonathan Morales, Maize Police Department
- Kate Watson, Kechi Police Department
Shawnee County
- Joseph Cox, Kansas Department of Corrections
Sherman County
- Marvin Reddick, Goodland Police Department.
_ _ _
Salina Police Department Photo: (from left) Salina Police Officer Tim Brown with new graduate Masen Torres.