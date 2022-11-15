Salina Officer Completes Training

Twenty new law enforcement officers, including a Salina Police Officer, have graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center. They graduated in a November 11th ceremony held in the organization’s Integrity Auditorium.

Gary Warner, class coordinator for the 301st Basic Training Class, expressed his appreciation for the graduates and acknowledged the many challenges they overcame throughout their training.

Commencement speaker and interim Wichita Police Chief Troy Livingston shared some advice with the graduates: “Be leaders. By stepping up to serve your communities, you are already leaders.”

Livingston described good leaders as possessing self-awareness, garnering credibility, and ones who exhibit humility. “You have joined an exceptional profession, and I like to call it the greatest show on earth,” he said.

Under the authority of Executive Director Beck, graduates received certificates attesting to the satisfactory completion of a full-time basic course of instruction, and certification as Kansas law enforcement officers from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, the state’s law enforcement licensing authority.

The following are the graduates of the 301st Basic Training Class:

*Award recipient

Finney County

*Matthew Lemm, Garden City Police Department

Honors

Franklin County

Zarin Goodrich, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Geary County

Joey Arms, Junction City Police Department

Kaylynn Bliss, Junction City Police Department

Marissa Ziegler, Junction City Police Department

Leavenworth County

Jacob Petersen, Leavenworth Police Department

Lyon County

Randall Crump, Emporia Police Department

*Alexander Weaver, Emporia Police Department

Fitness

McPherson County

William Brouwer, McPherson County Sheriff’s Office

Montgomery County

Melisa Simmons, Caney Police Department

Morris County

Juan Sanchez-Acosta, Morris County Sheriff’s Office

Pratt County

Kory Hagen, Pratt County Sheriff’s Office

Reno County

*Kody Kuhlman, Hutchinson Police Department

Class president

Garrett Shuck, Hutchinson Police Department

Saline County

Masen Torres, Salina Police Department

Sedgwick County

*Lia Faber, Maize Police Department

Honors

Jonathan Morales, Maize Police Department

Kate Watson, Kechi Police Department

Shawnee County

Joseph Cox, Kansas Department of Corrections

Sherman County

Marvin Reddick, Goodland Police Department.

_ _ _

Salina Police Department Photo: (from left) Salina Police Officer Tim Brown with new graduate Masen Torres.