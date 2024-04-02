Salina Non-Profit Leader Honored

The founder and leader of a Salina non-profit that helps children and their families in the fight against cancer has been honored.

Heidi Feyerherm-Smith, the founder and executive director of the Love, Chloe Foundation, is the winner of KSN TV’s 2024 Remarkable Women initiative.

Heidi was nominated for this honor by her husband, Kevin Smith, to recognize her hard work and dedication to the foundation she started as well as her devotion to her family, her children’s schools and her church. As the winner of this award, KSN will be making a $1,000 to the Love, Chloe Foundation. Heidi will also travel to Hollywood for an all-expense paid trip to be recognized on the national level. More than 100 women from across the nation will be honored at this Hollywood event this month. The Remarkable Women initiative is sponsored by Nexstar Media Group, the parent company of KSN.

In Hollywood, one woman will be named the National Remarkable Women winner of 2024 and will receive a $10,000 donation to the charity of their choice.

Heidi Feyerherm-Smith started the Love, Chloe Foundation after losing her 7-year old daughter, Chloe, to DIPG (Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma) in 2007. Her mission through the foundation is to support families that have a child with cancer. The foundation provides financial assistance to families in Kansas and helps children across the nation with the Monkey In My Chair program. Her efforts through the Love, Chloe Foundation have helped thousands of families through their child’s cancer journey. The Monkey In My Chair program helps to keep children connected with their peers at school while they are away for treatment. There is a large stuffed monkey that fills their seat in the classroom and provides comfort and connection to their friends at school. The program serves all the United States and has formed partnerships in several countries to expand the program to children across the globe!

For more information about Love, Chloe Foundation and the Monkey In My Chair program, visit www.lovechloe.org. and www.monkeyinmychair.org