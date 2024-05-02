Salina Non-Profit Leader on National TV

The founder and leader of a Salina non-profit that helps children and their families in the fight against cancer will be on national TV this month.

In April, Heidi Feyerherm-Smith was announced as the winner of Wichita TV station KSN’s 2024 Remarkable Women initiative. Heidi is the founder and executive director of the Love, Chloe Foundation, a Salina-based non-profit that serves childhood cancer families in Kansas and across the nation. As the winner of this award, Nexstar Media donated $1,000 to the Love, Chloe Foundation. Heidi also traveled to Hollywood for an all-expense paid trip of a lifetime. 112 women from across the nation were honored at this Hollywood event.

According to the foundation, during their time in Hollywood, KSN parent company Nexstar Media filmed the experience and announced the top 5 finalists in the nation. Heidi was announced as one of the finalists which will be featured on the Remarkable Women Special where they will reveal the National

Remarkable Woman of the Year. The program will air around the nation throughout the month of May including on KSN Wichita on Sunday, May 5 at 6pm.

Remarkable Women is an initiative from Nexstar Media Group to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress, and the quality of life, and it celebrates local women that inspire, lead, and forge the way for other women.

During the filming of the Remarkable Women special, the women were surprised with a visit to the Jennifer Hudson Show set and were able to be in the studio audience for the filming of her show. Heidi along with the 4 other finalists were then asked to be guests on her show, each sharing a little about

their stories. This Jennifer Hudson show episode will air Monday, May 6th.

Heidi Feyerherm-Smith started the Love, Chloe Foundation after losing her 7-year old daughter, Chloe, to DIPG (Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma) in 2007. Her mission through the foundation is to support families that have a child with cancer. The foundation provides financial assistance to families in

Kansas and helps children across the nation with the Monkey In My Chair program. Her efforts through the Love, Chloe Foundation have helped thousands of families through their child’s cancer journey.

The Monkey In My Chair program helps to keep children connected with their peers at school while they are away for treatment. There is a large stuffed monkey that fills their seat in the classroom and provides comfort and connection to their friends at school. The program serves all the United States

and has formed partnerships in several countries to expand the program to children across the globe.