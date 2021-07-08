Salina New Automated Waste Service Update

On Monday of this week the contractor hired by the City of Salina began distribution of the new automated waste carts and collection of old waste carts. While many City customers with regular waste collection on Monday or Tuesday have received their new carts and their old carts were picked up, there are also a number of customers that did not receive their new waste cart(s) on their normal collection day. To maintain the rest of the weekly schedule the contractor will finish this week focusing on customers on their normal collection day. The contractor will still be working long days this week distributing carts and collecting old carts so please leave your old cart by the curb on your normal collection day until 8:00 PM. The contractor will not be returning the day after a customer’s normal collection day to distribute new carts or pick up old carts.

If you are a City of Salina sanitation customer and this week do not receive your new sanitation cart(s) on your normal collection day, please pull your cart(s) back to your residence, continue to use your cart and set it out as normal on your regular collection day next week (July 12th thru July 16th), as the contractor plans to distribute new carts then. (New carts will be distributed before your existing cart(s) will be picked up.)

Also, as a reminder, the City is replacing all its waste carts, including alley customers’. If you have City sanitation services provided in an alley, your services will continue; however, the new rules will also apply and all waste must be contained in the waste cart(s). Items outside the carts will no longer be picked up with regular refuse collection beginning July 19, 2021. Special pick ups will continue to be available for a fee.