Salina-native Terence Newman named to CFB Hall of Fame Ballot

Salina-native and Kansas State alum, Terence Newman has been named to the College Football Hall of Fame Ballot for the class of 2024.

The list includes 78 players and nine coaches from the FBS, as well as 101 players and 32 coaches from other divisions.

The ballots collected from more than 12,000 National Football Foundation members and Hall of Famers will be tabulated to determine this year’s distinguished list of honorees.

Among the list, alongside Newman are; Kellen Moore, Marshawn Lynch, Eric Bieniemy, Warrick Dunn, Larry Fitzgerald, Marvin Harrison, and others.

“The 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 66th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 10, 2024, and permanently immortalized at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. They will also be honored at their respective schools with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, presented by Fidelity Investments, during the 2024 season.”

Terence Newman, Kansas State, Defensive Back – 2002 unanimous First Team All-American and winner of the Thorpe Award…2002 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, also earning First Team All-Big 12 honors as a specialist after leading the league in kickoff return yards (28.5 avg.)…2002 team captain and MVP was just the second Wildcat in history to score on both a kickoff and punt return in the same season (2002).

