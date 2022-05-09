Salina Native Nominated For Tony Award

A Salina native has been nominated for a prestigious Tony Award. The Antoinette Perry Award for Excellence in Broadway Theatre, more commonly known as the Tony Award, recognizes excellence in live Broadway theatre.

Tony Award nominations were announced Monday, and among the nominees is Salina South graduate Nathan Tysen.

Tysen, and co-contributors Jason Howland and Masi Asare, were nominated in the “Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre” category.

Tysen is a graduate of Salina South, and though he lives in New York, is still active in the Salina theatre scene as well. Over the past several years he has helped with the “305 Live” fund raising show. In 2020 the original musical “Dreamland” written by Tysen and Chris Miller had its world premiere in Salina featuring Salina South drama students.

The 75th annual Tony Award ceremony is set for June 12th at Radio City Music Hall in New York.