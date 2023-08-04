Salina Native Completes Internship in State Treasurer’s Office

A Salina native recently completed a summer internship in the Office of Kansas State Treasurer Steven Johnson.

According to Johnson, Noah Martin, a 2022 graduate of Sacred Heart High School, spent the summer working in the administration division of Johnson’s office. His projects included working with the unclaimed property division, developing educational materials on first-time home buyer savings accounts, and providing general support for the Treasurer’s Office staff.

Martin is an incoming sophomore at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, where he is majoring in accounting and computer science.