Salina Music Teacher Honored

A long-time Salina music teacher has been honored with a prestigious award. Eddie Creer has been named the 2023-2024 High School Level Outstanding Educator by the North Central District of the Kansas Music Educators Association.

In his 43rd year of teaching, Mr. Creer is the Director of Vocal Music, and an instructor of classical guitar and engineering sound production at Salina South High School.

Mr. Creer received his BME from Oklahoma State University in 1981. He subsequently taught four years in Cushing Oklahoma vocal music grades 6-12. After that he moved to Salina South and have taught there since.

The North Central District of the Kansas Music Educators presents three awards each year in the following categories:

Outstanding Elementary Music Educator- Grades K-6

Outstanding Middle Level Music Educator- Grades 6-8

Outstanding High School Level Music Educator- Grades 9-12

In receiving the award Mr. Creer noted :I believe we are endowed by our creator with an affinity for producing and enjoying gratuitous beauty. Through music education we give our students an avenue to participate in something which they are created to be…human”