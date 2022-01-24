Salina Murder Victim Not Forgotten

Just over fourteen years ago, Salina police officers were sent to a house on East Iron Street for a welfare check after Beverly Ann Logan didn’t show up for work on January, 21 2008.

Police say the 56-year-old certified nurse’s assistant was found murdered in her home – leaving investigators searching for links to a suspect they could arrest.

Detective Aaron Carswell tells KSAL News that although leads and tips have slowed over the years, the department remains vigilant to finding her killer.

In 2008 police released a composite sketch of a person of interest, reportedly seen in the area but was later eliminated as a suspect or witness.

Detective Carswell reminds everyone that any leads or tips in this case are welcome. He can be reached on his direct office line at the Salina Police Department by dialing 785-833-8548.

Or call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip

