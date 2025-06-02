Salina Mud Run Rescheduled

Too much mud, specifically in the parking area, prompted a Salina mud run to be rescheduled.

Organizers of the Redneck Paradise Mud Run tell KSAL News the event, which was scheduled for this past Saturday, is rescheduled for Saturday, June 21st. They say the parking area was simply too wet, and feared multiple vehicles of those attending the event would get stuck and need towed out.

Mud will starts flying June 21st at the Salina event at 1:00 in the afternoon. The gate opens at 10:00. Bring your chairs and a sunshade.

Mud racing is a form of off-road motor sports. The goal is to drive a vehicle through a pit of mud, or a track of a set length. Winners are determined by the distance traveled through the pit. However, if several vehicles are able to travel the entire length, the time taken to travel the pit will determine the winner.

The Kansas Mud Racing Organization (KMRO) started in 2005. The organization puts on over a dozen races a year, rain or shine. They travel to Kansas, Oklahoma, and Colorado.

With the popularity of last year’s event, the Redneck Paradise Mud Run is back for a second year. Organizers plan to make it an annual event.

The Redneck Paradise Mud Run will take place at 1248 N Fairchilds Road.