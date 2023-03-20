Salina, KS

Now: 38 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 59 ° | Lo: 38 °

Salina MIA Pilot to be Honored

Todd PittengerMarch 20, 2023

Salina Mayor Mike Hoppock will sign a proclamation Monday honoring a local man who was shot down 53 years ago. Dennis Pugh of Salina was shot down during the Vietnam War and is still listed as Missing in Action.

Pugh was flying on a mission over the Ho Chi Minh Trail in Laos on March 19th, 1970, when his aircraft was shot down. He and his pilot ejected safely and contact was made with both crew members on the ground. Search efforts were terminated due to darkness and intense enemy activity in the area.

When rescue efforts resumed at first light, Pugh reported being surrounded by enemy. Numerous rescue attempts were repulsed by enemy fire. Eventually, radio contact with Pugh was lost. The pilot of the aircraft was rescued, but Pugh could not be located. There has been no further word of Dennis Pugh.

Commander of the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 62 Jason Mccintire will read the proclamation honoring Pugh, which the Mayor will then sign.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Salina MIA Pilot to be Honored

Salina Mayor Mike Hoppock will sign a proclamation Monday honoring a local man who was shot down 53 ...

March 20, 2023 Comments

Murder Suspects Caught in Michigan

Kansas News

March 20, 2023

15/13 K-State Advances to Sweet 16 ...

Sports News

March 20, 2023

Mid America Farm Expo Returns This ...

Top News

March 19, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Murder Suspects Caught in...
March 20, 2023Comments
Ike’s Ag Economics ...
March 19, 2023Comments
Sweet Spring Craft Show E...
March 18, 2023Comments
First Responders Invited ...
March 18, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra