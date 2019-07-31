Salina, KS

Salina Media Connection to Air Candidate Interviews

KSAL StaffJuly 31, 2019

Salina City Commission and USD 305 Board candidate interviews will be featured on Salina Media Connections Channel 21 on August 1 at three different scheduled times: 7:00 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 7:00 p.m. The interviews will be shown back-to-back.

The format for the candidate interviews is different this year. Rather than reading planned statements, each candidate sat down for an individual interview with Salina Media Connection volunteer moderators.    Dr. Mark Jackson  conducted City Commission interviews and Janet Hansen conducted USD 305 Board interviews. Greg Stephens conducted one interview. “I think the format lends the  candidates a better opportunity to showcase their interests”, said Greg Stephens.

This will be the first opportunity for Salina residents to learn more about the candidates. Salina Media Connection will also post interviews to YouTube for On-Demand viewing.

The 2019 election will be held on November 5. Voter registration closes 21 days prior.  There will be more opportunities in the coming weeks for candidate forum. For more information contact Salina Media Connection at 823-2500.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

