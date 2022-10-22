Salina Marathon Volunteers Sought

Volunteers are being recruited to help with the upcoming Salina Crossroads Marathon.

Organizers say volunteering is one of the best ways to give back to your community. Volunteers for the Salina Crossroads Marathon will receive a free t-shirt and get to be a part of an amazing event that will bring in an estimated $380,000 in economic impact to Salina.

Volunteers can sign up at https://salinacrossroadsmarathon.volunteerlocal.com/volu…/. Volunteers get a free t-shirt via Salina Crossroads Marathon.

The Salina Crossroads Marathon will have a special volunteer training on the evening of Tuesday, November 1st for those that would like to attend (attendance is not required) and will provide volunteers with a volunteer kit which will include volunteer instructions and contact information in case they have any questions during the event.

If you need more specific information check out the Salina Crossroads website at runsalinacrossroads.com. Or if you’d like to register to run at the Salina Crossroads go to https://register.chronotrack.com/r/65309.

The Salina Crossroads Marathon, Half Marathon, 4.01K Family Fun Run/Walk, and Team Relays is going to be an exciting and wonderful event for Salina. There are 612 runners from 30 different states already registered to run on November 5th in downtown Salina. There are over 367 runners from outside of Salina which includes 113 from outside of Kansas.