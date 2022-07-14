Salina, KS

Salina Marathon Seeking Volunteers

Todd PittengerJuly 14, 2022

Volunteers are being sought to help with the inaugural Salina Crossroads Marathon event, which will wind through town this fall.

The event is for serious runners, fun runners, and walkers. There will be 3 events on Saturday, November 5th:

  • Full Marathon (26.2 miles) (Boston Qualifier) The Marathon Route is a 13.1 mile course. Full Marathon Runners will run the loop twice.
  • Half-Marathon (13.1 miles) Runners will run the 13.1 mile loop once.
  • 4.01K (2.5 miles) The 4.01K will loop back around early and finish back south on Santa Fe.

Organizers are looking for volunteers and there are lots of ways to be involved. Here are some of the opportunities available:

  • Helping out at a water stop
  • Creating a cheer team
  • Logistics support
  • Helping out at registration
  • Having information or yard signs at your place of work

Salina Crossroads Event Highlights

  • There are runners registered from 21 states and we anticipate adding more states during the next three months!
  • 100% of the race entry fees will be going to support youth sports in Saline County!
  • Electric Guitar National Anthem!
  • Music station every mile of the race and live band after the race!

There are several race opportunities to sign up for:

Register here: https://register.chronotrack.com/r/65309

For more information about the Salina Crossroads Marathon check out the website at runsalinacrossroads.com or email Daniel Craig or Chris Lehecka the co-race directors at [email protected].

