Salina Man’s Car Rolls Multiple Times

Todd PittengerFebruary 16, 2018

A Salina man was transported to the hospital in Abilene Thursday evening after his car rolled multiple times in a crash on Interstate 70 in Dickinson County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 61-year-old Duane Davis of Salina was driving a Dodge Neon headed east. He was driving approximately 65-70 mph in the outside lane when he was struck from the rear by a Chrysler Town and Country. The Dodge slid into the median and rolled three times before coming to rest on its roof.

Davis was transported by EMS to Abilene Memorial Hospital. No one in the Chrysler was transported to the hospital. Everyone was buckled up.

The crash happened at 5:50 Thursday evening, nine miles east of Abilene on Interstate 70 in Dickinson County.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

