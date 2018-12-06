Salina Man Wins Motoped Survival Bike

Ten Kansas Lottery players members, including a Salina man, will be travelling through the wilderness in style after winning a Motoped Survival Bike in the Survival Bike Giveaway second-chance drawing.

According to the lottery the 10 winners are:

1) Shawn Schuman of Salina

2) Karen Wallace of Winchester

3) Kip Etter of Wellington

4) Danny Miner of Osborne

5) Don Young of Hutchinson

6) Forrest Moyer of McPherson

7) Carrie Scott of Matfield Green

8) Paul Lyle of Pittsburg

9) Larry Thompson of Smith Center

10) Amit Patel of Bel Aire

Players entered the Motoped Survival Bike giveaway drawing by redeeming 272 PlayOn points. Players earn points by submitting tickets and engaging in player activities. Entries in the Motoped Survival Bike giveaway were accepted from September 1 through noon November 30, 2018.

There were 87,784 entries in the promotion.

Players are invited to submit all their winning and non-winning tickets in the Kansas Lottery PlayOn® Players Loyalty program to earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and other prizes.