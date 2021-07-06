Salina Man Wins $2,500 Lottery Prize

A Salina man is one of four people who won $2,500 in cash from the Kansas Lottery.

According to the lottery, they are giving back to their loyal players. Every quarter, the Kansas Lottery holds a drawing to give PlayOn® members a chance to each win $2,500 in cash. When the drawing ends, lucky winners are drawn at random.

Below are the winners for the second quarterly drawing of 2021:

Benny Muninger of Emporia Kane Kary of Salina Howard Johnson of Claflin Shelly Laymon of Wichita

PlayOn members enter the drawing by redeeming 350 PlayOn points. Players can earn points by submitting tickets and engaging in PlayOn activities. There were a total of 235,065 entries submitted in the drawing. Entries for the second quarterly drawing were accepted from April 1 to June 30, 2021.

The deadline to enter for a chance to win $2,500 in the third quarterly drawing of 2021 is 11:59 p.m. on September 30, 2021.

Players are invited to submit all their winning and non-winning tickets in the Kansas Lottery PlayOn® Players Loyalty program to earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and other prizes! PlayOn® is a registered trademark of Pollard Banknote Limited used under license.