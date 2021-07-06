Salina Man Wins $2,500 Lottery Prize

A Salina man is one of four people who won $2,500 in cash from the Kansas Lottery.
According to the lottery, they are giving back to their loyal players. Every quarter, the Kansas Lottery holds a drawing to give PlayOn® members a chance to each win $2,500 in cash. When the drawing ends, lucky winners are drawn at random.
Below are the winners for the second quarterly drawing of 2021:
- Benny Muninger of Emporia
- Kane Kary of Salina
- Howard Johnson of Claflin
- Shelly Laymon of Wichita
PlayOn members enter the drawing by redeeming 350 PlayOn points. Players can earn points by submitting tickets and engaging in PlayOn activities. There were a total of 235,065 entries submitted in the drawing. Entries for the second quarterly drawing were accepted from April 1 to June 30, 2021.
The deadline to enter for a chance to win $2,500 in the third quarterly drawing of 2021 is 11:59 p.m. on September 30, 2021.
Players are invited to submit all their winning and non-winning tickets in the Kansas Lottery PlayOn® Players Loyalty program to earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and other prizes! PlayOn® is a registered trademark of Pollard Banknote Limited used under license.