Salina, KS

Now: 45 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 59 ° | Lo: 30 °

Salina Man Unconscious After Rollover Accident

KSAL StaffFebruary 7, 2022

A rollover accident east of Salina sent one man to the hospital.

Tercero Williams, 41, was going east on Crawford just past Cunningham Road in a 2005 Ford Escape when he lost control and rolled several times.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a passerby found Williams passed out in the backseat after the Friday morning accident. Soldan said Williams appeared to be impaired, and he was taken to Salina Regional Health Center by EMS. Williams reportedly had cuts all over his body and couldn’t open his eyes.

Soldan said an investigation for DUI has started, but no charges have been requested.

Photos Courtesy of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Salina Man Unconscious After Rollov...

A rollover accident east of Salina sent one man to the hospital. Tercero Williams, 41, was going ...

February 7, 2022 Comments

Juvenile Involved in $19,000 Theft

Kansas News

February 7, 2022

Handbag and Shoes Taken From Vehicl...

Kansas News

February 7, 2022

Two Injured in Three-Vehicle Accide...

Kansas News

February 7, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Man Unconscious Af...
February 7, 2022Comments
Juvenile Involved in $19,...
February 7, 2022Comments
Handbag and Shoes Taken F...
February 7, 2022Comments
Two Injured in Three-Vehi...
February 7, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices