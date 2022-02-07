Salina Man Unconscious After Rollover Accident

A rollover accident east of Salina sent one man to the hospital.

Tercero Williams, 41, was going east on Crawford just past Cunningham Road in a 2005 Ford Escape when he lost control and rolled several times.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a passerby found Williams passed out in the backseat after the Friday morning accident. Soldan said Williams appeared to be impaired, and he was taken to Salina Regional Health Center by EMS. Williams reportedly had cuts all over his body and couldn’t open his eyes.

Soldan said an investigation for DUI has started, but no charges have been requested.

Photos Courtesy of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office