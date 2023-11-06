Salina Man Tried to Grab Officer’s Gun

Erratic behavior displayed by a Salina man in his front yard prompts neighbors to call authorities.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that 30-year-old Corey K. Burn was taken into custody on Sunday afternoon after officers were sent to the 200 block of North 10th Street.

Police say Burn was acting erratically when cops arrived just before noon and that he tried to grab an officer’s handgun from the holster multiple times as he fought with police and then was wrestled to the ground.

He’s now facing multiple charges for criminal threats, assault and battery on a law enforcement officer plus possession of marijuana.