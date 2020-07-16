Salina Man Trapped in Vehicle Wreck

A Salina man had to be extricated from the vehicle he was driving after he crashed it in Brookville.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the wreck occurred in the 3600 block of S. Brookville Rd.–just south of K-140 Highway–at 7:40 p.m., Wednesday.

Aaron Thrower, 36, Salina, was driving a four-door 2010 Lexus south on Brookville Rd. at a high rate of speed when the car launched over the railroad tracks.

Thrower then lost control of the vehicle as it left the roadway on the west side and ran in to some trees.

Thrower was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by Salina EMS. He was then sent to the hospital in Salina with non-life threatening injuries.

Soldan says that Thrower has been released from the hospital, however, authorities are investigating whether or not alcohol played a role in the crash.

Thrower’s vehicle is totaled from the wreck.