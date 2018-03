A Salina man was detained after he threatened a female with a hammer during an argument.

Police Capt. Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that authorities responded to a domestic dispute at a central Salina residence on Wednesday, March 21 around 8:17 p.m.

Sweeney says that police arrested 47-year-old Kevin Tankard after he allegedly threatened to hurt the female victim with a hammer during an argument.

Tankard has been charged with aggravated assault and criminal threat.