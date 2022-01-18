Salina, KS

Now: 52 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 57 ° | Lo: 40 °

Salina Man Threatens Officer with Knife

KSAL StaffJanuary 18, 2022

A disagreement between roommates escalated to a knife being pulled.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Saturday at 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Baker after a call to remove a subject from an address. Upon arrival, officers met with the the caller, 62-year-old Andrew Marquez of Salina. Marquez wanted officers to remove his roommate, 47-year-old Shawn Trower, from the residence. Marquez was highly intoxicated.

While the officer was speaking with the two about the incident, Marquez went to the kitchen and returned holding a large kitchen knife and threatened both the officer and Trower. The officer ordered Marquez to drop the knife at gunpoint, and he eventually complied and was taken into custody without incident.

Marquez was arrested and charges are requested for one count of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

The Language of Music

Whether singing soft drink jingles as a boy soprano, learning the violin at a young age or composing...

January 18, 2022 Comments

Man Threatens Business, Gun Found i...

Kansas News

January 18, 2022

Salina Man Threatens Officer with K...

Kansas News

January 18, 2022

Man Threatens Neighbors With Bow an...

Kansas News

January 18, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

The Language of Music
January 18, 2022Comments
Man Threatens Business, G...
January 18, 2022Comments
Salina Man Threatens Offi...
January 18, 2022Comments
Man Threatens Neighbors W...
January 18, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices