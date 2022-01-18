Salina Man Threatens Officer with Knife

A disagreement between roommates escalated to a knife being pulled.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Saturday at 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Baker after a call to remove a subject from an address. Upon arrival, officers met with the the caller, 62-year-old Andrew Marquez of Salina. Marquez wanted officers to remove his roommate, 47-year-old Shawn Trower, from the residence. Marquez was highly intoxicated.

While the officer was speaking with the two about the incident, Marquez went to the kitchen and returned holding a large kitchen knife and threatened both the officer and Trower. The officer ordered Marquez to drop the knife at gunpoint, and he eventually complied and was taken into custody without incident.

Marquez was arrested and charges are requested for one count of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer.