Salina Man Threatens Bar Patrons

A Salina man is in jail after he allegedly made criminal threats at a bar on Saturday.

According to Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges, 53-year-old Michael Mehl was taken into custody after he got into a verbal argument at the Voo, 249 N. Santa Fe.

Witnesses at the bar told police that Mehl threatened to kill some of the patrons and then lifted his shirt to display a couple of knives on his belt.

He left the bar and was found a short time later on West Elm Street and arrested. He’s facing a number of charges that could include criminal threat, criminal use of a weapon and disorderly conduct.

Police note that alcohol played a role in the incident.