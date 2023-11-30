Salina Man Tased Twice

Police made a drug related arrest after a Salina man tried to outrun an officer on his bike.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that 40-year-old Timothy Hurt was taken into custody after being tased twice early Thursday morning. Police report just after midnight on Thursday Hurt was riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the road in the 900 block of W. Pacific as a patrol unit approached.

The officer engaged the man in conversation and observed him acting in a suspicious manner. Police say he gave a false name to the cop and then tried to ride away. The officer pushed him off the bike – and caught him a short time later trying to scale a fence in the 800 block of N. 12 Street.

During the scuffle, Hurt was trying to reach for a small case on his belt before he was tased twice and placed in the patrol unit.

Police say they found a meth pipe with drug residue inside the case. Hurt is now facing charges that could include possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.