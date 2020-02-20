Salina Man Surprises Sisters With House

A Salina man who has been raising his three young sisters following the death of their mother unveiled a surprise for them last week, a place to call home. Alfredo Deleon was able to work multiple jobs to come up with enough money to buy a home so the family can stay together and the girls can stay at the school they love with a teacher they love.

Deleon posted the reveal of the home to the girls online.

In the posting Deleon said “always be grateful for the things you have, and not bitter for the things you don’t.” He said his sisters have never had their own room, or their own bedroom furniture.

After the siblings mother passed away, DeLeon accepted the responsibility of taking care of the three girls.

DeLeon said working two jobs, going to college, and raising three girls is not the easiest schedule. He manages to somehow balance it all out, and said “there is nothing I wouldn’t do to make my sisters happy.”

As a special touch for each of the girls, DeLeon had a framed photo of their mother in each of their rooms when they were unveiled.