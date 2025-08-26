Salina Man Stabbed, Woman Arrested

An argument between a man and a woman ends with a stabbing in Salina.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that Monday morning around 8:30am, officers were sent to a home in the 1300 block of Faith Drive after a 44-year-old man was stabbed in his right upper arm by an acquaintance he had been arguing with at his home.

Police say 49-year-old Angela Inscho left the scene in her car and was later taken into custody in the 100 block of S. 10th Street. The victim went to the hospital for treatment of a nonlife threatening wound.

Inscho is now facing a charge of aggravated battery.