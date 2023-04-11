Salina, KS

Salina Man Reports Missing Truck

KSAL StaffApril 11, 2023

A Salina man left his truck in the 500 block of N 7th. When he discovered it missing, he assumed his family had taken it.

Captain Paul Forrester of the Salina Police Department tells KSAL news, Samuel Treece, 78 from Salina. Parked his light blue 1990 GMC Sierra with a rusty lift gate in the 500 block of N 7th, on April 7th. On the 8th he noticed it was missing but regularly allows family members to use it, so he assumed they had taken it. It was still gone on the 10th and after asking around he decided to report it as missing.

The keys are still inside a shop it was parked near. The truck’s listed worth is around $8,000 and police are reviewing area security footage.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

