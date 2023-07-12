Salina Man Punches 9-Year-Old

A local man struck a 9-year-old in an attempt to take a phone and is now facing charges of battery and robbery.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News, officers were dispatched early Wednesday morning to the Budget Host Inn on W. Diamond Dr. A 38-year-old Female from Salina was missing her cell phone. Officers called the phone and it rang in the pocket of a potential suspect. Marquis Wellington, 27-year-old from Salina. When confronted, Wellington insisted it was his phone. After a short struggle the woman was given her phone back.

A short time later the woman’s 9-year-old son was given the phone. Wellington tried to get the phone back by punching the boy in the stomach. The mother chased Wellington into the hotel lobby and officers arrived a short time later and arrested him.

He is facing charges of battery for striking the boy, and robbery for taking the phone.

This incident took place around 3:08 AM.