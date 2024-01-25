Salina Man Pulls Knife on Cops

A Salina man who was wanted on a couple misdemeanor warrants is now in jail after fighting with cops and a K9 officer Wednesday night.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that around 8pm, officers were sent to the 900 block of E. Republic Avenue to the report of a disturbance in a yard and a man yelling at a resident.

Police encountered 30-year-old Corey Born and informed him he was under arrest. Born ran from police and a foot chase ensued until he stopped in the street – reached behind his back and told officers, “I have something.” He then allegedly pointed a knife at them.

The police dog was released and grabbed Born’s arm forcing him to drop the blade.

He continued to tussle with the dog and two officers until he was subdued and taken into custody.

Hospital staff checked him over before his ride to the Saline County Jail where he was booked and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of interference with police.