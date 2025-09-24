Salina Man Pleads Guilty in Rape Case

A 20-year-old Salina man has pleaded guilty to raping a woman at a Bethel College dorm nearly two years ago.
KAKE reports Trevon Cole entered the plea in Harvey County District Court on Friday. The Harvey County Attorney’s Office said Cole was a student at Bethel College in Newton at the time of the incident, which occurred on October 25, 2023. The rape occurred in an on-campus dormitory.
Sentencing is scheduled for December 3. Cole remains out of custody on bond. He faces a potential prison sentence of 12 to 54 years, followed by lifetime post-release supervision. He will also be subject to lifetime registration as a sex offender.
Online court records indicate Cole is scheduled for trial in a separate case in November. He’s charged in Saline County with flee or attempt to elude, transporting an open container, minor in consumption of alcohol and several traffic violations. Those charges stem from a pursuit in Salina which reached a speed of 123 mph in September 2023.
