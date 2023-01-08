Salina Man Played For Phog Allen

When the winningest program in college basketball history, Kansas, celebrates its 125th year of play Satureday a Salina man who may be the oldest living KU letterman is expected to be there.

94-year-old Aubrey Linville, who grew up in Salina, is at age 94 likely to be the oldest surviving KU Basketball Letterman attending, and perhaps alive. Aubrey is a product of Salina High, and played both football and basketball for KU. Aubrey played basketball for legendary KU basketball coach Phog Allen in 1949 and 1950. He was also the captain of the 1951 Jayhawk football team that went 8–2.

According to KU, the school is planning to host a 125th reunion on Saturday, Jan. 14th, when the Jayhawks host Iowa State in historic Allen Fieldhouse. The game will feature an on-court recognition honoring past Jayhawks in attendance. Additionally, the first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative pennant celebrating 125 years of Kansas Basketball.

In 1997-98, Kansas basketball celebrated its rich tradition by recognizing its 100th season of existence and every five years since, KU has hosted reunions bringing back coaches, players and staff.

The Iowa State contest on Jan. 14, will start at 3 p.m.

Kansas basketball:

Is the all-time winningest program with 2,368 victories

Has won six NCAA national championships, four in the NCAA era (1922, 1923, 1952, 1988, 2008, 2022)

Has had only eight head coaches in its 125 seasons

Has won an NCAA-record 63 overall conference regular-season titles, including an NCAA record 14-consecutive from 2005-2018

Has 31 Consensus All-America First Team selections, the most in NCAA Division I

Has 21 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame members

Has 24 retired jerseys

Has 39 current consecutive winning seasons beginning in 1983-84, the longest active streak in the NCAA

Has 342 consecutive sellouts in Allen Fieldhouse dating back to the second game of the 2001-02 season

Has posted 16 seasons of 30 or more wins, which tied for the most in NCAA history

Photo via University of Kansas Library online archive