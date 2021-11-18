Salina, KS

Salina Man Loses Consciousness After Vehicle Accident

KSAL StaffNovember 18, 2021

A Salina man was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident Wednesday night.

Julian Wood, 28, was driving east on Republic Ave. in a 2015 Kia Forte at 9:25 when he allegedly ran a red light.

The Forte struck a 2010 Chrysler Town and Country minivan heading south on Broadway Blvd. driven by a 64-year-old Salina woman.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News both vehicles had front-end damage and had to be towed.

The woman was treated for minor injuries at the scene. Wood lost consciousness after the wreck and had to be transported to Salina Regional Health Center by EMS.

Wood was also cited for running a red light.

 

