Salina Man Lands Plane in Field

A Salina man was able to walk away after a plane he was piloting ended up nose to the ground, in a field, after a piece of his door fell off while he was airborne.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Justin Coletti of Salina was piloting a 1941 Piper fixed wing aircraft.

Coletti lost a piece of his door off the plane, was circling around to locate, and landed in a field. He aborted the takeoff because there was not enough distance for a safe takeoff and landed again. While the plane was rolling, He had a hard brake when coming to a stop, nosed into the ground, and put a slight dent in the propeller blades.

The agency says Coletti had no apparent injuries.

THe incident happened Saturday morning at 11:45 in McPherson County, 500 yards East of 25th Ave and Arapaho Rd, Southeast of Moundridge.

Image via Aviation Safety Network