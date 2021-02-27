Salina Man Killed in Triple Fatal Crash

A Salina man was one of three people killed in a head-on two-vehicle crash in Marion County.

According to the KHP, 30–year-old Nathan Puett was driving a Dodge Caravan headed east on US 56 Highway. The van went left if center and hit an oncoming Ford F-150 pickup truck head-on.

Puett was killed in the crash, as was the two people in the truck. They are identified as 70-year-old James Potter and 61-year-old Jody Potter both from Emporia.

A 5-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy who were passengers in the van suffered suspected serious injuries. Both were transported to a Wichita hospital.

The crash happened during the noon hour on Friday on US 56 Highway in Marion County near Hillsboro.