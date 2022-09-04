Salina Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

A Salina man was killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on a highway near Lindsborg.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 53-year-old Bryan Hernandez of Salina was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle headed west on K-4 Highway. He struck a 2008 Mercury Sable which made a left hand turn in front of him.

Hernandez was killed in the crash. The driver of the car and a passenger were transported to the hospital in Lindsborg with suspected minor injuries. They are identified as 19-year-old Ashlynn Hamiliton and 19-year-old Aubrey Howard both of Wichita. Two other passengers in the car were not hurt,

The crash happened just before 2:30 Saturday afternoon on K-4 Highway approximately 2.2 miles east of Lindsborg.