Salina Man Killed in Fatal Motorcycle Crash

A motorcyclist from Salina was killed in a two vehicle crash near Brookville on Friday evening.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that 30-year-old Riley D. Faris of Salina was killed after being struck from behind by a car while riding westbound on K140 at Perry Street.

Deputies say 39-year-old Kiley Barnett of Kanopolis was driving a 2003 Subaru Forrester and collided with Faris’s 1986 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Faris was not wearing a helmet and was killed in the crash.

Barnett was arrested on charges that could include driving while suspended, following too close and no proof of insurance. Melander says the investigation is ongoing. Authorities don’t believe alcohol was involved.

The accident occurred around 6:53pm on Friday.