Salina Man Killed in Crash on I 135

A Salina man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 135 near McPherson after suffering a medical condition.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 63-year-old Roger Bloyd was driving a Freightliner semi headed north on the interstate. He suffered a medical condition and struck the guardrail on the east side of the road. The semi continued into the ditch, crashed through a Kansas Department of Transportation fence, and came to rest in a wheat field.

Bloyd died at the scene.

The incident happened at4:20 Wednesday afternoon, 12 miles north of McPherson on Interstate 135.