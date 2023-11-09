Salina Man Killed in Crash

A Salina man was killed in a single-vehicle crash when he overturned and crashed into a ditch in Northwest Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway patrol, 30-year-old Tyler Winn was driving a 2015 Freightliner M2 truck. He was headed north on K23 Highway in Sheridan County when he veered off the road. He over-corrected, causing the vehicle to overturn, and continue on at a high rate of speed into a ditch.

Winn was pronounced dead at the scene. He was buckled up.

The crash happened at 11:30 Thursday morning on K23 Highway at the junction with Road 120.