Salina Man Killed in Crash

A Salina man was killed in a three-vehicle crash on an Ellsworth County highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol 41-year-old Lance Martin of Salina was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Impala headed west on K156 Highway. The Impala traveled across the center line and struck a 2012 Peterbilt semi on the edge of the shoulder on the eastbound side.

After the collision the semi went back into the westbound lane and was struck by another, another semi.

Martin was killed in the crash. Neither of the semi drivers were seriously injured.

The crash happened on K156 Highway at 4:37 Saturday afternoon in Ellsworth County at milepost 174, or 1/10th of a mile west of Avenue D south of Interstate 70,