Salina, KS

Now: 59 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 69 ° | Lo: 50 °

Salina Man Killed in Crash

Todd PittengerOctober 24, 2021

A Salina man was killed in a three-vehicle crash on an Ellsworth County highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol 41-year-old Lance Martin of Salina was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Impala headed west on K156 Highway. The Impala  traveled across the center line and struck a 2012 Peterbilt semi on the edge of the shoulder on the eastbound side.

After the collision the semi went back into the westbound lane and was struck by another, another semi.

Martin was killed in the crash. Neither of the semi drivers were seriously injured.

The crash happened on K156 Highway at 4:37 Saturday afternoon in Ellsworth County at milepost 174, or 1/10th of a mile west of Avenue D south of Interstate 70,

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

La Nina to Impact Kansas Winter

Above-average temperatures are favored across the South and most of the eastern U.S. as La Nina clim...

October 24, 2021 Comments

South Theatre Presents “Clue:...

Kansas News

October 24, 2021

Why Trees Change Color in Fall

Kansas News

October 24, 2021

Salina Man Killed in Crash

Top News

October 24, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

South Theatre Presents &#...
October 24, 2021Comments
Why Trees Change Color in...
October 24, 2021Comments
Salina Tech Planning Vete...
October 24, 2021Comments
Salina Regional Health Ce...
October 23, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices