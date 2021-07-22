BREAKING NEWS

Salina Man Killed Fleeing Wichita Police

Todd PittengerJuly 22, 2021

A Salina man leading police in the Wichita area on a high speed pursuit was killed in a crash.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Gabriel Seim of Salina was driving an SUV  headed north on Interstate 135 when a Wichita Police Officer attempted to stop him for a traffic violation.

The agency says Seim did not stop, and instead began a high speed pursuit. During the pursuit he failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a pickup truck.

Seim was killed in the crash. The driver of the pickup. 43-year-old  Nicklaus Davis from Haysville suffered suspected serious injuries.

The chase and crash happened just before noon Wednesday about a mile south of Park City.

