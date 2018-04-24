Salina Man Jailed After Strangling Girlfriend

Authorities have arrested a Salina man after he allegedly strangled his girlfriend during a domestic dispute on Monday night.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester says that police were called to the 600 block of Steahlin Ave. at 8 p.m. in reference of a domestic dispute.

There, a witness told Police that they had witnessed a female victim being thrown to the ground and strangled by a male subject.

The 30-year-old female victim originally denied that she was struck by the male. However, authorities noticed that she had dirt stains on her clothing and red marks on her neck.

Due to the marks on her neck, medics were summoned to check her out and she was eventually sent to the hospital. At the hospital, the victim admitted that her boyfriend had strangled her three times between 5:50 p.m. and when police arrived at 8, which was consistent to the evidence.

Police had placed 33-year-old Reginald Benoit of Salina in custody. After the victim admitted that he strangled her, Benoit was charged with three counts of aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery.