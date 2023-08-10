Salina Man Jailed after Fight over Sunglasses

A Salina man is facing a number of charges after allegedly fighting with three acquaintances and police.

Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that 28-year-old Max Larussa was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after an argument over sunglasses took a violent turn.

Police say Larussa struck a friend while they sat inside a van in the 700 block of Johnstown Avenue. Two more male acquaintances tried to intervene but were also struck during the fracas.

Police were able to handcuff him as he kicked at officers on the scene.

He’s now facing multiple charges that could include, battery, domestic battery and interference with law enforcement.