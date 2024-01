Kansas drivers are hitting the road in 2024 with some of the nation’s lowest prices at the pump.

As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular in the Sunflower State is down to just under $2.70 as the national average was also down at exactly $3.09.

Oklahoma has the nation’s lowest gas price at $2.61 a gallon while California drivers are paying the most, at $4.70 a gallon.